Idaho State Board of Education approves tuition increase across Idaho's universities

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a 3.5% tuition and fee increase across Idaho's 4-year institutions. The change was approved by the board on Friday during a special meeting.

“We have to keep in mind that where our institutions are starting from is a position of incredible affordability, we have some of the lowest cost tuition rates in the entire nation,” Board President Kurt Liebich said in a press release. “Inflation is real. We are in an environment that we haven’t seen since the 1970s. I think all of the institutions articulated why there is a need for this increase, and I think it is reasonable and necessary for the health and sustainability of our institutions.”

The change will begin for the 2025-26 academic year and will raise Boise State University's annual tuition from $9,048 to $9,364.