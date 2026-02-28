Girls flag football clinic at Boise State highlights surge in participation

BOISE, Idaho — Girls flag football is gaining momentum across the country, and that growth is taking shape locally in the Treasure Valley.

On Saturday, February 28, Optimist Youth Football held a girls flag football clinic at Boise State University, where players of all experience levels worked on skills, scrimmaged, and connected with potential teammates.

For many attendees, it was their first time lining up on the 50-yard line. For others, like Indee Kaufman and Jaylen Matsushita, the clinic marked another chapter in a sport they say is evolving quickly.

“It’s a really fun sport,” Kaufman said.

Matsushita said one of the biggest changes she has noticed is the number of girls now participating.

“Probably seeing just how many people are here because I don’t know, like when I played, and there was like no girls,” she said. “So now how many girls are here, it’s really cool.”

Organizers said participation continues to climb each year, reflecting a broader national push to grow girls flag football at the youth and high school levels.

Kaufman said the clinic combines skill development with game experience. “There’s a lot of skills into it, and then you put a ton of effort in on the skills, and then you get to play a ton of games, which is really fun,” she said.

New this year, several referees who officiate local high school football games volunteered their time to mentor younger officials who will help call games during the upcoming spring season. Organizers, like Jerron Moore, say training referees is another step toward strengthening Idaho’s youth flag football infrastructure.

“We love the game of football, and we think football is the best game that represents life,” Moore said. “The opportunities that are gonna come from this, if you look around, colleges are gonna start offering it, high schools are gonna have it. Idaho will be one of them. We wanna get them a jump and give them the skills to get there.”

Many participants come to flag football after playing other sports such as volleyball or soccer. Matsushita said the crossover benefits are clear.

“It helps with so many other sports, like just like your timing, your catching, your throwing, like your running, like you’re getting all the things you need in other sports,” she said.

Players also emphasized the sense of 'sportswomanship' and community that comes with the game.

“You meet a ton of new people,” Kaufman said. “You pull their flags, and they pick your flags up for you. They give you the ball when you need it. They’re like, ‘Are you OK?’ if you get hurt, and then it’s just everybody’s really nice.”

Optimist Youth Football, which helps organize local leagues, said girls can sign up for its spring season through March 15, with games scheduled for April and May. Organizers said continued growth at the youth level could help position Idaho to expand girls flag football opportunities in high schools in the future.