Freak Alley-inspired murals debut at Albertons Stadium ahead of kickoff

BOISE, Idaho — Fans heading to Albertsons Stadium for Boise State football this season will be welcomed by new artwork inspired by Boise's Freak Alley.

The Boise State football program shared new images of the branded murals located in the stadium's north end zone.

Boise State Football

In a social media post, the Broncos said the murals were created by Devin Finley and inspired by Freak Alley, the multi-artist mural gallery in downtown Boise. They are intended to celebrate "Boise State as the Front Porch of Idaho!" according to the team.

Boise State Football

The murals are supported by the Nicolaysen Family and will make their public debut ahead of the Broncos' home opener Sept. 12 against Memphis.