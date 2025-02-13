Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore introduced as head coach of the New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KIVI) — The New Orleans Saints introduced Kellen Moore as their new head coach in a press conference on Thursday morning.

Moore, who just won Super Bowl LIX as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, becomes the first Boise State Bronco to become a head coach in the NFL.

Watch the press conference introducing Kellen Moore in the player below.

Moore and his family were seen attending a New Orleans Pelicans game on Wednesday night, ahead of Thursday's formal introduction with the Saints.

Kellen Moore and his family at the @PelicansNBA game tonight 🏀 pic.twitter.com/rMAHR4QVs2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 13, 2025

Moore received applause from Saints staff as he entered the facility on Thursday morning.

Welcome Coach Moore 👏 pic.twitter.com/uZBWkzmuAI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 13, 2025

During his time with the Broncos from 2008 to 2011, Moore became the winningest quarterback in college football history with a 50-3 record. His NFL career as a player included time with the Lions and Cowboys.

After retiring in 2018, Moore joined the coaching staff of the Cowboys. He has held the offensive coordinator position with the Cowboys, Chargers and Eagles before becoming head coach of the Saints.