Former Boise State Football safety Jeremy Ioane has died, program says

BOISE STATE — Boise State Football announced Saturday that former safety Jeremy Ioane has passed away.

Originally from Honolulu, Ioane was a member of the Broncos from 2010 to 2014, playing in 41 career games, including 29 starts, and part of four bowl-champion teams.

WATCH: Broncos announce the loss of former safety, Jeremy Ioane

Former BSU safety Jeremy Ioane has died

Ioane battled kidney disease throughout his college career at Boise State. He went public with his health issues in his senior season. His story moved teammates and fans, who shared the message and hashtag #10aneStrong in support of the player.

He was named the All-Mountain West Honorable Mention in 2012, All-Mountain West Second Team in 2013 and a preseason Jim Thorpe candidate in 2014.

After his senior year in 2015, Ioane received a kidney transplant from his twin sister, Jasmine.

Boise State has not confirmed if his death is a result of the health struggles he faced while part of the program.

Ioane's legacy lives on with Bronco Nation, inspiring years of Hawaiians as members of the program. Since 2010, BSU has featured at least one player from Hawai’i on its roster every season.