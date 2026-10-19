Former Boise State football players shine in Week 6 of NFL season

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State football players made themselves familiar with the endzone during Week 6 of the NFL season, with three of them scoring touchdowns.

The first score came on Thursday Night Football, as Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani scored on a 1-yard-touchdown run to help cut into the deficit against the Denver Broncos.

It was Holani's first touchdown of the season for the defending Super Bowl champions.

AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) helps push running back George Holani (36) past Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Former BSU players Ashton Jeanty and Khalil Shakir squared off in Las Vegas on Sunday as the Raiders took on the Bills, with both players helping their teams find the endzone.

Jeanty capped off a 70-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders the lead in the first quarter of the game. It was Jeanty's first rushing touchdown of the season, but the running back has scored in the receiving game twice.

AP Photo/David Becker Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir helped lead the Bills over the Raiders with a 9-yard touchdown reception, which helped Buffalo regain the lead. It was his first touchdown of the season as the Bills went on to beat the Raiders 33-30.

AP Photo/David Becker Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/David Becker)