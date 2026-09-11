First home game at Boise State comes with important reminders for fans

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State’s first home game is Saturday, Sept. 12, and police are reminding fans about parking, alcohol rules, shuttles and the stadium.

Parking at Julia Davis Park is not available on Saturday because of Art in the Park, according to a release by the city. Ann Morrison Park, Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park and Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park will have free parking available on a first-come, first-served basis. Cars must be in designated areas, and those on yellow curbs will be towed. Free parking at city parks is only valid until 9 a.m. the day after each home game.

Free shuttle service is available to fans who need a ride to the stadium. Parking is available in garages and downtown, while neighborhood parking is very limited. All fans are expected to follow all posted signs. Vehicles parked too close to fire hydrants, stop signs, crosswalks or driveways may be ticketed or towed.

Boise State enforces a clear bag policy; leave larger bags at home when possible. Plan to arrive early and allow extra time for screening.

The 10 to 10 Zone is the area where alcohol is allowed to be consumed. Fans can use the city’s map to see the exact zone. Alcohol is only allowed in Julia Davis Park within the zone; other parks may require reservations or permits, according to the article.

Alcohol is only allowed for those 21 and older and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on home game days. No glass, cans or labeled bottles are allowed, only opaque plastic cups. Fans may not be allowed into the game or may be ejected if they are overly intoxicated.

Those who drink, don’t drive. Plan a safe way back home using a designated driver, ride-share service, taxi or the free Game Day Shuttle.

Loud parties and noise violations can be reported by calling 208-377-6790. Use crosswalks, keep noise down and do not litter.