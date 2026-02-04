Fire fully extinguished at Boise State engineering building, BSU director says

BOISE STATE — A large emergency response was dispatched to a fire at the Harry Morrison Civil Engineering Lab on Boise State's campus on Tuesday evening, at around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Director of Media Relations with Boise State, Stephany Galbreaith, the Boise Fire Department arrived on scene, and the engineering building was evacuated. No injuries were reported, Galbreaith says.

The fire has been fully extinguished, Galbreaith says.

Neighborhood Reporter Victoria Rodriguez reported visible smoke near the scene and said that several first responder units were surrounding the building.

WATCH | Video captures emergency response

Fire response at Boise State engineering building

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the Boise Fire Department for more information.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.