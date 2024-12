SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Boise State fans, alums and more will be hyping up the Broncos at the Fiesta Bowl pep rally at 4 P.M. on Dec. 30, ahead of Tuesday's game against Penn State.

Roughly 4,000-5,000 people are expected to attend the event for Boise State. The rally begins at 4 p.m., with official programming beginning at 5:15 p.m. — there will be a handful of speakers including Boise State President Marlene Tromp.