Eckert Road Bridge reopening Monday

BOISE, Idaho — The Eckert Road Bridge will be open by the end of the day on Monday, March 10th, after crews finish interim repairs.

The bridge has been closed since January when routine inspections showed severe decay in the bridge's support structures. After crews finished repairs on all severely decayed supports, along with several that showed moderate decay, ITD conducted a final inspection to ensure the bridge was safe to reopen with no weight restriction.

ACHD and ITD completed the project in a joint effort, with ACHD reimbursing ITD for materials and staff time. While final accounting of costs is still being completed, the estimated cost of the interim repairs is $500,000.