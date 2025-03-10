Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise State

Actions

Eckert Road Bridge reopening Monday

Bridge was previously closed for repair
S Eckert Rd Bridge.jpg
KIVI
Eckert Road Bridge, Boise
S Eckert Rd Bridge.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — The Eckert Road Bridge will be open by the end of the day on Monday, March 10th, after crews finish interim repairs.

The bridge has been closed since January when routine inspections showed severe decay in the bridge's support structures. After crews finished repairs on all severely decayed supports, along with several that showed moderate decay, ITD conducted a final inspection to ensure the bridge was safe to reopen with no weight restriction.

ACHD and ITD completed the project in a joint effort, with ACHD reimbursing ITD for materials and staff time. While final accounting of costs is still being completed, the estimated cost of the interim repairs is $500,000.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights