Disney on Ice is coming to Extramile Arena this December

BOISE STATE — A new production, Disney on Ice Jump In!, is coming to the ExtraMile Arena this December.

Officials with ExtraMile Arena announced the show on Tuesday.

Show organizers say Disney on Ice Jump In! is the only show where audiences can see a couple of new characters, including Anxiety from Inside Out 2 and several new characters from Moana 2.

The show will include world-class figure skating, aerial acrobatics and over 50 Disney characters.

Officials say tickets are open to the general public starting on Sept. 1 on Ticketmaster or in person at the ExtraMile Arena Box Office.

Showtimes are listed below:



Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.