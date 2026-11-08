Cutforth, Riley spark Boise State’s 8th straight win as Broncos beat Colorado State 64-38

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Backup quarterback Max Cutforth threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 20 Boise State extended its winning streak to eight games by beating Colorado State 64-38 on Saturday night.

Cutforth finished 16 of 19 for 317 yards while filling in with starter Maddux Madsen sidelined by an injury. Tailback Dylan Riley had 300 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, including a catch out of the backfield that he took 73 yards for a score on the second play from scrimmage.

Riley’s big night included 192 yards rushing — along with TD runs of 31 and 42 yards — 88 yards receiving and another 20 yards on a kickoff return. He even struck the Heisman pose after his third score of the game.

“I’m not going to lie, (the pose) was planned a little bit,” said Riley, who has 1,241 yards rushing this season. “All my teammates just kept telling me — and this was before this week — they kept saying, “When are you going to strike the pose? When are you going to strike the pose?’ So I was like, ‘On the third touchdown, I might as well.’”

Boise State took advantage of a floundering Colorado State defense to amass 669 total yards, the eighth-most in program history.

It’s the most points the Broncos have scored on the road since a 71-13 win at Chaffey College on Oct. 25, 1952, according to Boise State research.

“We did some really good things tonight,” Broncos coach Spencer Danielson said.

Especially Cutforth, who earned a new nickname.

“Me and my brother, we call him ‘Max Cutthroat,’” Riley said. “He’s doing his thing and I’m really proud of that man.”

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12, No. 25 CFP) have been rolling since their season-opening 34-27 loss at Oregon. Boise State’s in the driver’s seat to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff as the highest ranked Group of Six squad. Not that it’s on their coach’s mind.

“I don’t think about it one bit. The rankings are going to come out at the end of the season and those the only rankings that matter,” Danielson said. “We are working to play our best football every single week.”

Boise State scored TDs on four straight drives to start the game and punted just once. The Rams (3-6, 1-4) entered the contest allowing an FBS-worst 42.4 points per game.

Colorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny was 14 of 25 for 253 yards and two TDs. He also ran for 69 yards and a score.

“Proud of the way our offense fought tonight, proud of the way our team fought,” Colorado State coach Jim Mora said. “We just couldn’t get a stop.”

Mora referenced an incident during the game between offensive lineman Toriyan Johnson and strength coach Shelton Bynum. Mora said he has yet to see the video.

“It’s a passionate game played by passionate people that are all alpha dogs,” Mora said. “But there’s no place for that. So once I see it we’ll address it and go from there.”

The takeaway

Boise State: The Broncos improved to 134-24 as a ranked team since joining the FBS ranks in 1996. It’s also the 12th time they’ve had a winning streak of eight or more games over that time frame.

Colorado State: The Rams fell to 1-14 against Boise State. Their lone win was 31-30 in Fort Collins on Oct. 14, 2023. Both teams moved to the Pac-12 from the Mountain West this season.

Up next

Boise State: Hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

Colorado State: At Washington State on Saturday.