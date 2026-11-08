ESPN'S College GameDay returns to Boise State for first time since 2010

BOISE, Idaho — ESPN’s College GameDay is heading back to Boise State for the first time in more than 16 years.

The network announced Sunday that its popular college football pregame show will broadcast live from Boise State’s campus on Saturday ahead of the Broncos’ matchup against Oregon State.

The three-hour show is scheduled to air from 7 to 10 a.m. Mountain time.

This will mark the second time College GameDay has visited the Treasure Valley. The show previously made the trip to Boise State on Sept. 25, 2010, when the third-ranked Broncos hosted No. 24 Oregon State.

Rece Davis will host the broadcast alongside analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims are also scheduled to be on site.

The broadcast will be available on ESPN, ESPNU, the ESPN App and Disney+.

The upcoming matchup will be the 12th meeting between Boise State and Oregon State, but the first with both programs competing in the same conference. Boise State holds a 4-1 record against the Beavers at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) enter the game riding an eight-game winning streak. They secured their 29th consecutive winning season Saturday with a 64-38 victory over Colorado State, extending the nation's longest active streak.

Boise State opened the season with a 34-27 road loss to No. 2 Oregon but has won every game since.

The Broncos are ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 20 in the Associated Press poll.

The showdown between Boise State and Oregon State (5-4, 3-2 Pac-12) is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m.