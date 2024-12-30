Chuddi the Rhino's prediction: Boise State to edge out Penn State in Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX, Arizona — For the past few years, the Phoenix Zoo's one-horned rhinoceros, Chuddi, has tried to predict the Fiesta Bowl outcome by choosing between boxes labeled with the teams. This year, Chuddi predicted that Boise State will beat Penn State — although it might be a close game.

"Initially, Chuddi comes out and attacks the Boise State box and we think it's over," said Chief Fiesta Officer Big E. "But Chuddi then makes his way over to the Penn State box and spends a lot of time licking the box, and even flattens the box — I think that indicates a big Boise State comeback... According to Chuddi, that's what we're going to see."

Chuddi has only been correct one time in the last three years, so you'll need to stay tuned to find out whether or not the prediction comes true. Our Idaho News 6 team is in Scottsdale this week to bring you the latest from the Fiesta Bowl — head to IdahoNews6.com to learn more.