BSU under investigation for race-exclusionary practices

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Boise State is one of 45 universities now under investigation for allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs.

The investigation was opened up by the Dept. of Education's Office for Civil Rights and is looking into whether these institutions violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by partnering with 'The PhD Project', a non-profit that helps students from underrepresented groups earn a doctoral degree in business. The program focuses on supporting Black, Latino, and Native American students.

In a statement, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said, "Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this committment,"

The universities now under investigation for allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs include:

