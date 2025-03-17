BSU under investigation for race-exclusionary practices

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Boise State is one of 45 universities now under investigation for allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs.
The investigation was opened up by the Dept. of Education's Office for Civil Rights and is looking into whether these institutions violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by partnering with 'The PhD Project', a non-profit that helps students from underrepresented groups earn a doctoral degree in business. The program focuses on supporting Black, Latino, and Native American students.
In a statement, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said, "Students must be assessed according to merit and accomplishment, not prejudged by the color of their skin. We will not yield on this committment,"
The universities now under investigation for allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs include:
- Arizona State University – Main Campus
- Boise State University
- Cal Poly Humboldt
- California State University – San Bernadino
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Clemson University
- Cornell University
- Duke University
- Emory University
- George Mason University
- Georgetown University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Montana State University-Bozeman
- New York University (NYU)
- Rice University
- Rutgers University
- The Ohio State University – Main Campus
- Towson University
- Tulane University
- University of Arkansas – Fayetteville
- University of California-Berkeley
- University of Chicago
- University of Cincinnati – Main Campus
- University of Colorado – Colorado Springs
- University of Delaware
- University of Kansas
- University of Kentucky
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
- University of Nebraska at Omaha
- University of New Mexico – Main Campus
- University of North Dakota – Main Campus
- University of North Texas – Denton
- University of Notre Dame
- University of NV – Las Vegas
- University of Oregon
- University of Rhode Island
- University of Utah
- University of Washington-Seattle
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of Wyoming
- Vanderbilt University
- Washington State University
- Washington University in St. Louis
- Yale University