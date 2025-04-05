Watch Now
BSU Men’s basketball falls to Nebraska in the Inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament

Tournament is currently underway in Las Vegas
Boise State Basketball
Brendyn Jones
Boise State Basketball
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Nebraska men's basketball team defeated Boise State on Saturday, winning 79-69 to secure a spot in the finals of the inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament.

Nebraska secures at least $100,000 in NIL prize money for making it to the finals. Boise State will receive $50,000 for not advancing past the semifinals, while the runner-up earns $100,000 in the championship game and the champion takes home $300,000.

The Huskers will compete for the tournament title on Sunday, facing either UCF or Villanova.

The championship game is set to begin at 4:30 PM Central time.

