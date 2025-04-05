BSU Men’s basketball falls to Nebraska in the Inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Nebraska men's basketball team defeated Boise State on Saturday, winning 79-69 to secure a spot in the finals of the inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament.

Nebraska secures at least $100,000 in NIL prize money for making it to the finals. Boise State will receive $50,000 for not advancing past the semifinals, while the runner-up earns $100,000 in the championship game and the champion takes home $300,000.

The Huskers will compete for the tournament title on Sunday, facing either UCF or Villanova.

The championship game is set to begin at 4:30 PM Central time.