BSU formally welcomes Dr. David Hahn as its 8th president with investiture ceremony

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University formally welcomed Dr. David Hahn as its eighth president Thursday during an investiture ceremony on campus, marked by the Blue Thunder Marching Band leading faculty and university leaders in a procession.

Hahn outlined five commitments for the university's future: student success, preparing Idaho's workforce, growing research and innovation, expanding philanthropy, and strengthening Boise State athletics.

WATCH | Boise State formally welcomes Dr. David Hahn as its 8th president

Boise State formally welcomes Dr. David Hahn as its 8th president

He also announced a new $700 million goal for Boise State's Unbridled fundraising campaign and said the university is pursuing Carnegie R1 research status.

"We cannot simply respond to Idaho's future. We have a responsibility to help shape that future," Hahn said.

Ramiro Mendoza, a first-generation junior from Homedale, shared his academic journey at the celebration and expressed confidence in the new president.

"I believe that this president, Doctor Hahn, is gonna be a great president for us. He's here for the people and he's here to listen to us and, you know, listen to stories just like mine," Mendoza said.

Faculty Senate president Dr. Amy Ulappa said the university community has been looking for a leader who understands what makes Boise State unique.

"We're all really looking for somebody that would understand Boise State, that would see what was special, that would want to build on the really hard work that we've been doing to grow and support our community... and Doctor Hahn's really been doing that," Ulappa said.

Hahn framed his vision around the message "One Boise State," connecting the university's future with the future of Idaho.

Head Football Coach Spencer Danielson also expressed confidence in the university's new direction.

"When you have that burning desire in your heart, you can do something special, and especially as the leader of this university, I know that the best is still to come," Danielson said.

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