BSU football player is 'kicking cancer' this season with donations to Flock Cancer Idaho

BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY, Idaho — For every punt made inside the 20 yard line, a Boise State Football player is pulling from his own pocket -- to help prevent breast cancer. Ferguson Reynolds says this hits close to home... as his mom is battling breast cancer.



James Ferguson Reynolds is pledging to donate $20 for every punt made in the 20 yard line, this season.

The money will be donated to Flock Cancer Idaho.

He wanted to support breast cancer awareness because his own mom, back in Australia, is battling the disease.

“It’s very special to me, it’s something that hit home for me,” said James Ferguson Reynolds.

In 2022, James Ferguson Reynolds moved over 8-thousand miles away from his home in Australia, to start school, and play football, at Boise State University.

A few months later, he found out his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Being so far away, it’s everything to her, and [me] being involved in football, it’s everything to her,” said Ferguson.

James Ferguson Reynolds Ferguson Reynolds Family

Now, the punter is using his platform for good… as his mom battles cancer... by pledging to donate $20 to Flock Cancer Idaho for every punt landing inside the 20 yard line.

“I am sure your team rallied around you, what was your mom’s reaction to you wanting to do something?” asked Triepke.

“She just broke down in tears on the phone, I Facetimed her and showed her and yeah, it was pretty special to her,” said Ferguson.

During the first game of the season, his punt came up just short during kickoff, but that didn’t stop him from starting the season strong, and donating $20.

“My punt did just come up just short of the 20 yard line so, being a career first, I thought why not,” said Ferguson.

Number 46 tells me he chose Flock Cancer Idaho for his donations to keep the money local in the community that's welcomed him with love and support.

“And that’s why I love the place, these boys rallied around me really nicely and so did the coaches. Everyone knew what was going on too so it was a really special moment for me.

Ferguson Reynolds plans to attend Flock Cancer’s upcoming events.