Broncos to play at Notre Dame in 2025

BOISE, Idaho — The Broncos are set to face off against the Fighting Irish in Indiana on Oct. 4, 2025, marking the first game between the two programs and the first time the Broncos will play in the state.

The news follows the announcement that the Broncos will host App State at the Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025, after playing at USF on Aug. 30 and a home game versus Eastern Washington on Sept. 6.

Tickets for the game against Notre Dame will become available in Spring 2025, but you can fill out the BSU Ticket Interest Form to determine your best course of action to get in on the action.