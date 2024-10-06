Broncos stomp out Utah State 62-30 for Homecoming

BOISE STATE, IDAHO — It was a beautiful day for some college football on the Blue! Over 37,000 fans piled into Albertsons Stadium for the Broncos' homecoming game against the Utah State Aggies.

But, all eyes were on #2, Ashton Jeanty, as the Heisman candidate went into the game leading the nation in what seemed like every offensive stat possible and was only 155 yards shy of the thousand-yard mark on the season.

"I believe I'm going to see him in New York for the Heisman. I believe that because I see him work," said Head Coach Spencer Danielson when asked about Ashton Jeanty's performance.

The first quarter started hot. So hot in fact that Jeanty, on the first play of offense took the ball 63 yards downfield to put the Broncos on the board. But, he would later top that with a 75-yard sprint to the endzone in the second quarter.

Jeanty had himself a game finally breaking the thousand-yard mark, rushing for 186 yards on only 13 carries with an additional trip to the endzone on top of his first two. But, Jeanty wasn't the only Bronco with a hat trick.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen went 21/25 on passing, for 256 yards and three touchdowns, putting all weapons on display, connecting with ten different players through the air.

But, one of the biggest moments of the night came immediately after a huge touchdown pass by Utah State. Bronco return man Dylan Riley said, “Anything you can do, I can do better” and took the kick 96 yards all the way to the house.

Special teams, special plays, special players, like senior kicker Jonah Dalmas who got his share of the spotlight, breaking the Mountain West career field goal record with his 84th. Which also made him the Broncos all-time leading scorer.

Dalmas expressed his thoughts after the game saying, "I'm very grateful and honored. But, I couldn't do the things I do if it weren't for the staff and these players on the team. They give me all the motivation. So, being able to accomplish this tonight truly is a blessing."

But, even on such a big night with a 62 to 30 victory, coach Danielson made it clear, the job is not finished.

"You have to learn and grow from the wins. The best teams learn and grow even when they win, and we need to do that," exclaimed Danielson.