BOISE, Idaho — As cranes continue to fill the Treasure Valley skyline, Boise State University leaders say demand for construction managers is growing, and a new building on campus is designed to help prepare the next generation of workers.

The university recently celebrated the opening of the ESI Construction Management Building, a new home for Boise State's construction management program. The facility serves more than 560 students and provides hands-on learning spaces designed to replicate real-world construction environments.

WATCH | Boise State unveils new construction management building

'Bronco Built': Boise State unveils new construction management building

University officials say the new building comes as employers continue looking to fill construction-related positions across Idaho and the region.

"We had a construction career fair here on campus. We had 120 companies here looking to hire our graduates," said Amy Fleischer, dean of Boise State's College of Engineering. "They're hiring broadly and the demand just continues to grow both from students and from employers."

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Inside the facility, students can gain hands-on experience in areas including surveying, concrete work, structural steel and crane safety.

Senior construction management student Lillian Young said the practical learning opportunities help bridge the gap between classroom instruction and real-world experience.

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"We're here with our tool belt and our hammers and out there swinging, which is awesome," Young said. "It really got me into that and understanding how things are physically built."

The project also reflects the strong ties between Boise State and the construction industry.

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University leaders say several Boise State construction management alumni helped bring the building to life, contributing to everything from estimating and design to landscaping and construction. The university refers to the project as "Bronco Built" because alumni were involved throughout the process and current students also had opportunities to contribute while the facility was being completed.

Senior Alek Kegley said students participated in a variety of on-site projects before the building officially opened.

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"There's been several things that they've involved us on," Kegley said. "There's been little projects here on the site just as laying concrete, doing touch-ups on the building, getting it ready for students, and really involving us in that process. It was really cool and that's exactly what happens on a job site."

University leaders say the project was roughly a decade in the making and is the first fully industry-funded academic building on Boise State's campus.

More than 200 donors contributed to the effort.

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