Bringing the 'Blue Chaos' to Arizona

BOISE, Idaho — It wouldn’t be Game Day without the Boise State Spirit Squad, the Blue Thunder Marching Band, and of course Bronco fans in the stands!

“We get a really special opportunity to make music for the actual like people here, and that people remember after the game everyone up or the national anthem things like that. They really unite everyone in the crowd” said Minnie Aagard, a Sophomore with Boise State Marching Band who leads the Alto Sax section.

Members of Boise State’s Blue Thunder Marching Band have been tuning up and getting ready to make this year’s Fiesta Bowl game one to remember.

“It means the world to us. Just knowing that we’re there for them and they support us!” said Emily Kline - Junior, Boise State Marching Band, who leads the Piccolo section.

There’s no place like home, especially when it comes to Albertsons Stadium’s iconic ‘Blue Turf’, so with this game being hundreds of miles away I asked "And how important is it, at a neutral site like this, to bring the hyper and the ‘Blue Chaos’ to Arizona?”

“We have such a unique stadium, I feel like, and the atmosphere of [our] game day. So with this giant game in this giant stadium, it’s so important because it makes our team feel at home,” replied Cheer Captain Taylor Smith.

Cheer Captain Taylor Smith is usually just one of a few cheerleaders of the Spirit Squad that travels to away games, but for the Fiesta Bowl, 24 team members will be out in full force on the field.

“I’m super excited!” said Smith.

Being on the sidelines in Arizona will be a full circle moment for Spirit Squad Head Coach and Cheer Alumni Kelsey Messer as her student will put on the same uniform she wore 10 years ago, “We’re going to wear the same ones this game to keep the tradition alive, since we won last time!”