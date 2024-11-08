Boise State's Men's Hockey Club will play for local first responders

BOISE, Idaho — The BSU Men's Hockey squad is teaming up with a local nonprofit to support first responders.



Tickets to the 'Salute to First Responders' game at Idaho Central Arena.

Specialty game jerseys will be auctioned off.

Learn more about Courageous Survival and their mission to provide resources and support for those in the line of duty.

Boise State Hockey Club

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Zach Biebuyck is an associate coach for Boise State’s Men’s Hockey team and he’s also a first responder, here, in Ada County.

“I’ve been here at the sheriff's office [for] five years,” said Deputy Biebuyck.

He tells me this partnership is important to him and other local first responders.

“So this game means everything for me and for these kids, so I am glad we could all come together and support a good cause,” said Deputy Biebuyck.

The team is playing for Courageous Survival, a local nonprofit that wants to bring emotional support and mental health resources to those responding to life-threatening situations.

“One of the things we have found is, veterans, and first responders in particular, are the last people who are going to reach out for help.” said Tom Briggs with Courageous Survival.

Tom, a veteran and retired ASCO Sergeant himself, and his wife Jacki Briggs, tell me they founded their nonprofit after several first responders they knew, lost their lives to suicide.

“Every day I put on my blue line bracelet for Matt and for Ben, so they are definitely a part of our inspiration, but there has been a lot of other first responders that have been lost to suicide. And they are still struggling, you know, nightmares, all kinds of stuff. If you don’t deal with this, and pay attention to it, it adds up and becomes PTSD,” said Jacki Briggs with Courageous Survival.

The nonprofit relies on many volunteers and donations to provide peer support, critical incident stress management resources, and more, at no cost to everyday heroes in our community, and their families.

The players on Boise State’s Hockey team agree, Courageous Survival’s mission is all the more reason to raise funds and score goals.

“I think we are ready to go out there and work, not only for ourselves but just to salute and thank the first responders that do all the work that goes unrecognized,” said Forward Nuallan Crawford.