Boise State wins 6th Mountain West Championship

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos held the UNLV Rebels to just seven points, securing their sixth Mountain West Championship and second consecutive title. This solidifies BSU's historic season, and now sets them up for an appearance in the first ever 12 team college playoff. Albertsons Stadium was packed with enthusiastic fans, witnessing an unforgettable game that showcased the depth of the Broncos’ talent beyond Ashton Jeanty.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen delivered an impressive performance, throwing for over 150 yards with 18 completions on 27 attempts. Meanwhile, all eyes were on Jeanty as he pursued Barry Sanders’ record for the most rushing yards in a college season. While he fell short of breaking the record, Jeanty was instrumental in the Broncos' victory, rushing for over 200 yards to help clinch the championship.

**Below is quarter by quarter summary of the game**

Boise State Broncos vs UNLV Rebels - 6:00 PM KICKOFF

Boise State wins the coin toss and defers for the second half. Rebels started the game receiving the ball.

First Quarter:

In the first quarter, Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for over 60 yards, helping set the tone for the offense. Ashton Jeanty delivered key yardage as usual, but with the Rebels effectively shutting down the running game, Madsen turned to his passing skills. He connected with Latrell Caples for a 22-yard touchdown, followed by a punt, giving BSU an early 7-0 lead.

Before the quarter ended, the Broncos gave the crowd at Albertsons Stadium even more to cheer about. Seyi Oladipo delivered a big defensive play, sacking Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams for a 7-yard loss.

Second Quarter:

The UNLV Rebels had a chance to cut into the Broncos' lead with a 48-yard field goal attempt by Caden Chittenden, but his kick hit the post, sending Albertsons Stadium into a frenzy. Meanwhile, Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen continued to impress, adding to his passing yard total and showcasing his versatility with a 14-yard touchdown run. The play went under review as officials debated whether his knee touched the ground before the end zone, but the ruling favored the Broncos, awarding the touchdown. With a successful PAT, Boise State extended their lead to 14-0.

Though largely contained in the first quarter, Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty reminded everyone of his game-changing ability late in the second quarter. With just 30 seconds remaining, Jeanty broke loose for a stunning 75-yard touchdown run, demonstrating the brilliance he’s displayed all season. Jonah Dalmas stayed perfect with his PATs, going 3-for-3 to push the halftime score to 21-0.

As the second quarter closed, UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams threw a costly interception to Jeremiah Earby. While Earby didn’t gain any yardage on the return, the turnover gave Broncos fans one more reason to celebrate before the break, capping off an electric first half for Boise State.

Third Quarter:

Ashton Jeanty dominated on the ground with over 170 yards on 24 carries, showcasing his relentless running game. Meanwhile, quarterback Maddux Madsen continued his efficient performance, completing 15 of 22 passes, outshining UNLV’s Hajj-Malik Williams, who went 9 for 19.

UNLV had a fleeting opportunity to score when Kylin James broke free for an 86-yard run, only to be stopped just short of the goal line by Boise State’s defense. Despite being on the brink of the end zone, the Rebels were denied on 4th and Goal, allowing the Broncos to preserve their 21-0 lead.

Boise State's defense continued to dominate, causing headaches for Williams, with Marco Notarainni delivering the team’s second sack of the game.

Fourth Quarter:

Maddux Madsen continued to have a successful passing game in the fourth quarter. After watching BSU dominate for over three quarters UNLV did not roll over and die easily. Greg Burrell gave life to the Rebels with their first touchdown a 31-yard run, followed by a successful punt to make the score 21-7 BSU. The touchdown started to give more life to the entire team of UNLV as Williams started to get his legs underneath him and making more completions, and running some of the 1st downs himself. Williams QB for UNLV put the team on his back and started to give them life more and more throughout the closing minutes of the Mountain West Championship game. Boise State seeing this game slipping a bit, does not crack under the pressure, by making Williams throw two incomplete passes back to back and giving them the possession back. Once the possession was theirs BSU just held the ball and let the clock run out to help them win their 6th Mountain West Championship.