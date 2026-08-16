BOISE, Idaho — Boise State volleyball is returning to ExtraMile Arena for the first time since 2002, giving the Broncos a larger stage as they prepare for their first season in the Pac-12.

The team got its first taste of the arena during a preseason scrimmage Saturday, with Bronco Nation showing up to watch despite the season still being weeks away.

WATCH | Boise State volleyball returns to ExtraMile Arena—

Boise State volleyball returns to ExtraMile Arena for first time since 2002

For senior Kendall Hastings, the crowd was a reminder of the support Boise State volleyball has built over the years.

“For Bronco Gym, we were always selling out, and we have amazing season ticket holders and just people who will always show up for us,” Hastings said.

ExtraMile Arena can accommodate more than 12,000 fans for basketball, allowing Boise State volleyball to welcome a larger crowd for select matches.

The move also comes less than a year after Boise State announced that ExtraMile Arena's management and operations would be integrated with Boise State Athletics. The university said the change would streamline operations, create new opportunities and allow Athletics to host more events inside the arena.

For the players, Saturday's scrimmage provided an early look at what that larger setting could feel like on game days.

“It feels amazing,” Boise State's Tehya Maeva said. “We were all super excited to come in here and then to really just feel the atmosphere and get a sense of what it'll be like on game days. We're really excited.”

The return to ExtraMile Arena comes as Boise State prepares for a new era on the court.

The Broncos are entering their first season in the Pac-12, bringing a new conference and new opponents to the schedule.

“We're so excited, new conference,” Hastings said. “We're seeing familiar teams that we have played and teams that we haven't had a history of playing. So it will just be really exciting and a new challenge for sure.”

Boise State will host seven nonconference matches at ExtraMile Arena this season.

The Broncos will open with the Boise State Classic from Sept. 3-5, featuring Boise State, UNLV, Idaho State and North Dakota State.

Boise State will then host BYU on Sept. 8 before returning to ExtraMile Arena for the Boise State Invitational from Sept. 10-12.