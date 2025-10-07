Boise State to host Idaho State in 2030 football matchup

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State and Idaho State will renew their in-state football rivalry on Sept. 7, 2030, at Albertsons Stadium, the schools announced jointly on Tuesday.

The game will mark the 32nd meeting between the programs and the first since 2015. Boise State leads the all-time series 25-6 and has won the last four matchups, including a 52-0 win on Sept. 18, 2015.

"We appreciate Pauline Thiros, Idaho State Director of Athletics, and the Bengal football program for helping make this matchup happen,” said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. “We have a formula for football scheduling, and we wanted to use the formula to keep our nonconference games in-state as much as possible."

"This game will be huge for both programs as well as the entire state as we continue to represent the state as the Front Porch of Idaho," Dickey added.

The teams were conference opponents in the Big Sky from 1970 to 1996. Since Boise State moved to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1996, the Broncos and Bengals have met three times: in 2003, 2008, and 2015.

The rivalry game adds to a growing 2030 schedule for the Broncos, which also includes a road game at Memphis on Aug. 31 and a home matchup against Houston on Sept. 14.