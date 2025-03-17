Boise State to face George Washington in new College Basketball Crown tournament

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State’s men's basketball team will compete in the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament scheduled from March 31 to April 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This single-elimination tournament features 16 teams representing seven different conferences, including the Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, West Coast Conference, Mountain West, American Athletic Conference, and Atlantic 10. Teams in this year’s competition include Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, UCF, Utah, Butler, DePaul, Georgetown, Villanova, Nebraska, USC, Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State, Tulane, and George Washington.

The first and second rounds of the tournament will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, starting Monday, March 31. The championship game will be played at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 6.

Boise State, boasting a 24-10 record this season, will take on George Washington, who holds a 21-12 record, in the first round at 3:30 p.m. MT on March 31.

Fans interested in attending can purchase tickets here.