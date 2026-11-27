BOISE, Idaho — For Boise State, the margin for error has always been small.

“We know the razor’s edge we live on at Boise State,” head coach Spencer Danielson said earlier this month. “You can’t have any hiccup.”

WATCH | Boise State still projected for final College Football Playoff

Boise State still projected for final College Football Playoff spot after San Diego State loss

Last weekend, the Broncos had one.

Boise State’s home loss to San Diego State introduced new uncertainty into the Broncos’ College Football Playoff hopes after the team had been in position to claim the coveted final playoff berth reserved for the highest-ranked conference champion outside the Power Four.

Danielson said the Broncos aren’t focused on where they sit in the rankings right now.

“I don’t know, nor do I care where we get ranked right now in the college football pack,” Danielson said. “We lost on Saturday. That’s on us. We got to go play way better football on Saturday, and we got to find a way to play really good football two weeks from now in a championship game.”

READ MORE | Boise State drops to No. 22 in AP Top 25 poll after loss to San Diego State

The loss has already affected Boise State’s standing in the AP Poll. Liberty moved up to No. 21, while Boise State dropped to No. 22, marking the first time this season another non-Power Conference team has ranked ahead of the Broncos in that poll.

But the College Football Playoff rankings are the ones that ultimately matter.

Even though Boise State has dropped out of the CFP Top 25, the selection committee’s current projections still leave the Broncos in position for the final playoff spot.

“I believe our team is absolutely a team that belongs in the College Football Playoff,” Danielson said. “Absolutely. We got to keep getting better though.”

For Boise State, the path forward is straightforward: win.

The Broncos travel to face Colorado State this weekend in a Pac-12 flex game. Danielson acknowledged the challenge of winning away from home.

After Colorado State, Boise State returns home for a rematch against San Diego State in the Pac-12 Championship on Dec. 4.

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