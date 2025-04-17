Boise State signs UCLA senior guard Dylan Andrews

Boise State University has signed senior guard Dylan Andrews.

Andrews, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound player, joins the Broncos after three seasons at UCLA, where he played in 100 games and started 61.

He averaged 7.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, shooting 39.6 percent from the field.

The Gardena, California native had 31 games scoring in double figures, including eight with 20 or more points.

In the 2024 Pac-12 tournament, he scored 31 points against Oregon State and 24 points against Oregon.

Before college, Andrews attended Windward School in Los Angeles and AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.

He was ranked the No. 44 player in his class by ESPN and was among the top point guards in national rankings.