Boise State places 5th in the nation at UCA College Nationals

ORLANDO, Florida — Cheerleaders on the Boise State Broncos Spirit Squad placed 5th in the Small Coed Game Day category, at the 35th UCA College Nationals in Orlando, Florida.

The UCA College Nationals started on January 17, hosted at Walt Disney World Resort. Boise State was competing in the 2025 DIA Small Coed Game Day category with seven other colleges. Just like on the football field for your Boise State Broncos, some familiar names were competing, schools like Penn State, and San Diego State.

Boise State finished fifth above Memphis and Troy, while Minnesota took the top spot in the competition for this division.

It is just the first day of UCA College Nationals, and Boise State is looking to compete more and rise in the rankings against tough opponents.