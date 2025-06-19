Boise State mourns the loss of defensive senior analyst Ron Collins

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State has announced that long-time defensive coach Ron Collins passed away Tuesday morning.

Collins was a notable name in the realm of defensive collegiate football. He began his career in coaching at Washington University in St. Louis, MO., serving as their secondary coach. After being in this role for only a year, he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

While he was at Washington University, their football team achieved three University Athletic Association (UAA) titles and maintained a winning record of 68-33.

Collins' stint with Boise State began after he left Washington University in 2000. Under coach Dan Hawkins, Collins' elevated Boise State's defense, where they ranked nationally in interceptions (second), turnovers gained (fifth), and rushing defense (10th). He helped the Broncos reach a winning record with a 31-game conference winning streak in the first five years he was there.

He returned to Boise State in 2022 as a defensive senior analyst and assistant, being hired by recent coach Spencer Danielson. Due to his illness, he was absent for most of the Bronco's 2024 season.

He will be remembered by his wife Sharon, and their two daughters, Taylor Rae and Alexandra.