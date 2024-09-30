Boise State is celebrating homecoming, parent and family weekend, and marking 50 years of Buster Bronco

BOISE STATE — From September 30th - October 6th Boise State with be celbrating homecming, hosting parent and family weekend, and also celebrating the mark of 50 years of Buster Bronco.

The annual homecoming parade, that takes place at Brady St. as well traveling along Cesar Chavez Lane, and ending in the West Stadium parking lot, will begin at 6 p.m. on October 4th.

The Boise State University is also celebrating 50 years of Buster Bronco, the BSU mascot. The univeirsity is hosting a special event from 11 a.m - 1:30 p.m. Friday October 4th at Scheels sporting goods store. The event will have former alumni that wore the Buster Bronco costumer over the past 50 years.

All are welcome to attend the free homecoming and parent and family tailgate party. The tailgate party starts three hours prior to kick-off at the Boise State Alumni and Friends Center, on Saturday October 5th.

