BOISE, Idaho — Saturday on The Blue was all about which team would stay undefeated in Mountain West Conference play, and Boise State delivered. The Broncos handed the UNLV Rebels their first loss of the season.

An afternoon kickoff brought clear skies to Albertsons Stadium and plenty of Boise State touchdowns. The 56-31 win over UNLV, a rematch of last year’s conference championship, marked the Broncos’ 16th consecutive victory on The Blue.

WATCH | Boise State Hands UNLV First Loss of the Season on The Blue

“I expected our team to go out there and dominate… It’s the Blue, we protect the Blue,” said running back Dylan Riley.

Riley led Boise State’s offense with a career performance, rushing for 201 yards and scoring a touchdown.

“Personally when I run, everything feels like it’s in slow motion. Apparently it’s not in slow motion, but yeah, it’s definitely a good feeling,” said Riley.

Several Broncos found the end zone, including defensive back A'Marion McCoy, who scored on a 60-yard pick-six.

“These are plays that I go into practice and go into the meeting room and say ‘These are the plays I’m going to make,’ and I was able to jump on that, I was waiting for that,” said McCoy.

The win marked Boise State’s 10th straight victory over UNLV as Bronco Nation packed the stands in full force. The Rebels struggled against the noise, committing five false starts throughout the game.

“That’s a really good football team we played, they [we’re] undefeated for a reason, and our guys did a really good job tonight, so I am just proud of our guys, Bronco Nation was elite tonight,” said Head Coach Danielson, he added that there was still some weaknesses to focus on next practice.

“Making the play in front of Bronco Nation never gets old so I’m going to be ready for the next opponent regardless if it’s on the Blue or not,” added McCoy.

Boise State will travel to Reno to face the Nevada Wolfpack on Friday before returning home to Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1.