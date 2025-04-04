Boise State Gymnastics mourns former Bronco, nursing influencer

BOISE STATE — Boise State Gymnastics is mourning the death of Hailey Okula, a former Bronco Gymnast and nursing influencer.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Okula died from childbirth complications, leaving behind her husband and newborn son.

In a social media post, Boise State Gymnastics highlighted Okula's successful gymnastics career, and her business. "Okula had an amazing career at Boise State (2010-12) as she garnered two All-WAC first team honors. She also earned three 9.950s on vault and helped the Broncos win the 2011 WAC Championships. Following her collegiate career, Okula moved to California and began work as nurse. She poured her passion of teaching others through her business RN New Grads, helping new nurses thrive."