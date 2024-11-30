Boise State Football rounds out regular season with another win

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State with a solid 34-18 win over Oregon State to round out their regular season.



Your Broncos will be back on 'The Blue' to host the Mountain West Conference Championship game Friday December 6 at 6pm.

The program has never won back-to-back championships that’s the goal for next week since they currently hold the title.

Coach Danielson says he’s proud of his team – but there are still some plays to clean up ahead of next week’s Championship game.

Players and coaches credited Bronco Nation’s cheering for their momentum early on in the game.

“It’s huge, Bronco Nation is helping up big time. I remember the first couple of drives - just [Oregon St] false starting the whole time. I mean that’s huge, that puts them behind the sticks,” said Senior Defensive End Ahmed Hassanein.

“Talk about one of the best home-field advantages in the country. It may not seat 100,000 people but it sounds like 100,000 people,” said starting quarterback Maddux Madsen.

The Broncos led the Breavers all game with strong offensive plays out of starting quarterback Maddux Maddsen, solid field goals from Jonah Dalmas and touchdowns from Austin Bolt , Ashton Jeanty, Latrell Caples and Madsen himself.

Jeanty earned his 9th run of 60+ yards of the season.

Pac-12’s Oregon State also had some offensive wins with two touchdowns and a Two-Point Conversion in the 4th quarter.

Coach Danielson saying there is still work to be done as they prepare for post season football.

“We played a really good game though. There are going to be a lot of things on film to continue to clean up. We started fast, our guys were resilient throughout, [we had] something like a dropped ball, miss pick, a miss here, those things happen in a game and we need to work to make sure those happen less,” said Coach Danielson.

Boise State went 11-1 overall this regular season – and undefeated in conference play.

“A lot of things after the season that you can look back on and be proud of but we’re not done,” said Coach Danielson.