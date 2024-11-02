Boise State Football remains undefeated in the Mountain West Conference

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos beat the San Diego State University Aztecs 56-24 in Friday's match-up.

Saturday, Nov 8, BSU will host the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Back home after a crucial win against UNLV. “It’s no magic formula, it’s work. And our guys don’t run from work,” said Head Coach Spencer Danielson.

Rightfully ranked 15th in the nation - Boise State football got it done again Friday night.

Ashton Jeanty walking into the end zone twice, adding to his now 20 rushing touchdowns this season.

“Ashton Jeanty is the best football player in the country, but this is a really stinkin’ good football team,” said Danielson.

The team’s defense setting the tone for the game with a pick-six in the first quarter (A'Marion McCoy).

Putting up 56 points… the Broncos offense showed up with an explosive performance out of - number 3 - receiver Latrell Caples.

With not one… not two… but three touchdowns… all in the first half.

“Finding ways to get open and being able to keep that connection between us is a huge part of our game because, you know, it’s a long season and being able to have that connection and keep growing it throughout the season is [going to] help us,” said Caples.

None of that connection is possible without quarterback Maddux Madsen who had over 300 passing yards.

“And being able to get the passing yards we got tonight… being able to get a lot of receivers involved… it’s a testament to those players,”

The Aztecs got on the board with a field goal in the first quarter… eventually putting up 24 points by the end of the game… but this was a record game for the Broncos as they allowed the fewest amount of yards in a game of this season

The whole team thanked Bronco Nation for showing up to support.

‘It’s a blessing, we got to continue to grow every week, ” said Caples.

“I’m so focused on the future and so focused on these young men, and how they grow every single day, because they change my life every single day,” said Danielson.