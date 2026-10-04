Boise State football opens Pac-12 play with 37-18 win over Utah State

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football earned its first conference win Saturday as a member of the Pac-12, beating Utah State 37-18 at Albertsons Stadium.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen was 17-of-21 passing with 244 yards and two touchdowns to Ben Ford and Matt Magner. Running back Dylan Riley added two more scores on the ground on 18 carries for 93 yards.

In addition to six tackles, Broncos linebacker Jake Ripp intercepted Aggies quarterback McCae Hillstead in the second quarter, returning it for a touchdown. The defense combined for six total sacks.

Boise State has won 11 straight games over Utah State and 22 of the last 23 meetings.

Since its season-opening loss to Oregon, Boise State has won four straight games. Despite the win, the Broncos dropped from No. 22 to No. 23 in the AP Top 25.

The Broncos hit the road next week to take on Fresno State on Oct. 10 at 8:30 p.m. The game will air nationally on The CW.