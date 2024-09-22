Boise State football home opener brought a number of firsts

BOISE, Idaho — Hot out the gate, the Boise State Broncos lived up to being heavily favored to win against Portland State University.

In the first few minutes of the game, wide receiver Cameron Bates (80) in the end zone for his first college career touchdown.

The Vikings responded quickly, putting up their own 7 points on a recovered fumble… But the even scoreboard didn’t last long.

The Broncos had an explosive performance during the Big Sky - Mountain West cross conference showdown, putting 8 touchdowns on the board, for a final score of 56 to 14.

“I do not want our guys to fear failure, I want them to attack success,” said Head Coach Spencer Danielson.

Ashton Jeanty (2) led the team with 127 rushing yards… but the early lead allowed more players to rotate off the bench.

Towards the end of the third quarter starting quarterback Maddux Madsen took a break... the team brought in freshman Malachi Nelson (7).

“Yeah, I thought Maddux [Madsen] was really efficient. He knows the offense, he knows how to move the offense. He makes the right throws. It was awesome getting Malachi [Nelson] some reps. Get him out there. Once again, the feel of being on the field, [and] game reps are so valuable,” said Danielson.

A night of firsts for some, Dylan Riley (24) running 64 yards to secure his first career touchdown.

Next week the Broncos look to face another neighboring state school out of Washington. Coach Danielson said they took some time during their bye week to prepare, “You know their explosive [while] on offense, they’ve got a great defense, I know their defensive staff well, respect them. They’re going to be really good on special teams and that’s a testament to why they’re 4-0.”

Speaking for staff and players, the team is grateful that Bronco Nation brought the energy in the stands.

“Any fans watching, thank you from the bottom of my heart. When we walked on that field, I mean, it was just electric,” said Danielson.

Boise State broke a record Saturday night with the largest attendance numbers for a home opener game… they expect to see a strong turn out next week as Washington State takes to the blue for a bit of a Pac-12 preview.