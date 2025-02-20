Boise State Football announces 2025 schedule

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State has unveiled its 2025 regular season football schedule, which will commence with an away game against South Florida on Saturday, Aug. 30. The team will then launch its Mountain West schedule with a road game at Air Force on Sept. 20.

The Broncos, under the leadership of head coach Spencer Danielson, will host their home opener on Sept. 6 against Eastern Washington.

Following their non-conference games and an initial off week, Boise State will face Appalachian State at home on Sept. 27, and travel to Notre Dame for a contest on Oct. 4.

The Bronco's early season games mark first-time matchups against both USF and Notre Dame, and the first encounter with Appalachian State since 1994.

Bronco Sports / Boise State University

As the season progresses, the Broncos will engage in back-to-back home games during mid-October. They will square off against New Mexico on Oct. 11 and face UNLV on Oct. 18, the latter serving as a rematch of the 2024 Mountain West Championship Game held at Albertsons Stadium.

The team will then hit the road to play Nevada on Oct. 25 before hosting Fresno State on Nov. 1.

November will also see Boise State visiting San Diego State on Nov. 15 and returning home to play Colorado State on Nov. 22. They will conclude their regular season with a road game against Utah State in Logan on Nov. 29.

The Mountain West Championship Game, to be hosted by the regular season conference leader, is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5.

Returning season ticket holders can renew their tickets now, while new season tickets will be available for purchase in late March. Fans can visit BroncoSports.com/tickets for more information.