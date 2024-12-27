WATCH LIVE: Boise State defensive coordinator speaking ahead of the Bronco's game in the Fiesta Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will speak at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, as the Bronco's head to Arizona for their game in the Fiesta Bowl — Boise State plays against Penn State at 5:30 p.m. MST on Dec. 31.

Speaking after Chinander are four of Boise State's defensive players including Defensive Linemen Braxton Fely and Rodney Robinson.

Idaho News 6 will be in Glendale, Arizona bringing you live coverage ahead of the Fiesta Bowl starting Dec. 28. You can find Fiesta Bowl news conferences, player interviews, parade highlights, and much more on-air in KIVI-TV, online, and streaming.