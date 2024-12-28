Boise State defense ready for heavyweight fight in Fiesta Bowl

Boise State's football team, led by Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander and Head Coach Spencer Danielson, is preparing to face Penn State in the upcoming Fiesta Bowl. The game is a significant moment for the team, marking their fourth appearance in the Fiesta Bowl and continuing their underdog legacy. Players, excited and focused, have been diligently preparing by studying game films and maintaining their routines.



Boise State Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander believes his team is ready for a challenge. The Broncos are gearing up to face the Penn State Nittany Lions in this year’s Fiesta Bowl.

“I think this is going to be a heavyweight fight, and we're going to get punched and we're going to have to punch back,” Chinander said.

Boise State’s defense is set to face the Nittany Lions after their recent win over SMU. Safety Rodney Robinson expressed his excitement for the upcoming game.

"You dream of moments like this and to be living in the moment, it's nothing short of a blessing for sure," Robinson said. "I've been keeping my same process, my same routine, but as soon as you walk into the stadium and you see everything, and once you get to the kickoff, I think that's when it'll really set in for sure that I'm really here."

The team had the opportunity to watch Penn State’s game against SMU from home, rather than a hotel or dorm room, a rare luxury during their preparation.

“It was kind of interesting to see, to be able to just sit down and watch the whole game and digest every little thing about it. It was awesome,” Defensive Tackle Braxton Fely said.

This marks Boise State's fourth appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, each time as the underdog. Safety Ty Benefield shared with me what Head Coach Spencer Danielson's messaging has been.

“We need to make sure that we do everything leading up to the game, so we are confident enough to go in there and just cut it loose," Benefield said. “Don’t worry about any outside noise and go in there and enjoy the moment."

