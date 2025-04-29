Boise State confirms 5-year contract with Coach Danielson following milestone season

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head football coach Spencer Danielson has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season following a landmark year for the Broncos. The extension is pending final approval by the Idaho State Board of Education.

Danielson took the Broncos to new heights with a 12-win season, earning national recognition for the team and himself.

"Spencer has proven to be the right leader at the right time for Boise State football and our university as a whole," said Jeramiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. Danielson’s leadership culminated in the team ranking in the national top-10 in multiple offensive categories.

“I truly believe it’s my calling to be the head coach at Boise State," Danielson said. His success was complemented by multiple personal accolades, including being named Mountain West Coach of the Year and a finalist for prestigious national coaching awards.

Under his guidance, Boise State also recorded a team-high GPA in Fall 2024, showcasing academic success alongside sporting achievements.

Looking ahead, the Broncos will kick off the 2025 season against South Florida on Aug. 28, with the home opener slated for Sept. 6 against Eastern Washington.

Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets for 2025 can head to BroncoSports.comor call the Boise State Athletics Ticket Office at 208-426-4737. Kickoff times and TV selections for the 2025 season are expected to be announced in the coming months.