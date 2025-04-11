Boise State community mourns and honors life of 'powerful' former gymnast

BOISE, Idaho — Hailey Gasper Okula was a daughter, wife, friend and mother, and she was also known by thousands on social media as ‘Nurse Hailey.’ Here in Idaho, she was known for being a warm friend and powerful gymnast while attending Boise State. She also attended BSU's online nursing school.

On March 29, she died from complications after giving birth. Now, those who knew and loved her in the Bronco community are sharing more about the wonderful person Hailey was.

Gymnastics coach Tina Bird and former friend and teammate Katie Tuller Dores showed Idaho News 6 Reporter Allie Triepke one of Okula's old floor routines, as they reflected on her life and gymnastics career.

“It didn’t matter what year you were, if you had Hailey in your corner, you were fired up,” said Tuller Dores.

They tell me Okula and her husband Matthew spent years trying to start a family. Seconds after giving birth to her son Crew last month, Okula died from complications at the age of 33.

Her husband, a Los Angeles firefighter, is now spreading awareness about amniotic fluid embolism, a diagnosis he knew nothing about.

“It’s been a lot more sadness than joy for sure. It could be anyone, there is no reason why Hailey was picked as that person. Part of the story is that I hope people can just hold onto their loved ones a little bit tighter,” said Matthew.

Okula, known on social media as ‘Nurse Hailey’ built a community of hundreds of thousands, where she helped those in the healthcare community learn with her ‘RN New Grads’ platform.

Tuller Dores, who now works for Boise State, says many of their fellow teammates stayed in touch over the years online and in person, “We were all at each other's weddings, and you always wanted Hailey to be at the wedding because you knew she’d bring the party to the dance floor.”

“So energetic, she was like the team’s energy. She was always up for something. She was so talented. She would rest on her talent, she was the one you could count on in a meet to make it. She was the ‘it-girl,” said Coach Bird.

Those who knew her well hope Hailey's online presence — inspiring aspiring healthcare workers — will live on through her friends, family, and new son. Visit their GoFundMe if you’d like to support Hailey’s family as they navigate this devastating time.