Boise State cancels all Friday finals amid Canvas security incident

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University canceled all final exams scheduled for Friday after an ongoing security incident left the school’s Canvas learning platform unavailable.

The university announced Thursday night that all finals set for Friday, May 8, are canceled and will not be rescheduled. School officials say the cancellation won't negatively impact students’ final grades, adding that more information about grading will be shared later.

The outage is tied to what Boise State described as a Canvas security incident involving Instructure, the company behind the learning platform.

Boise State said it became aware Thursday afternoon of a pop-up message in Canvas connected to a “widespread breach reported earlier this week.”

The university had been monitoring the broader incident since Sunday. In an earlier update, Boise State said Instructure reported that core data had not been accessed, though the investigation remained ongoing.

Students scheduled to take exams through the Academic Testing Center, PACS or ProctorU on Friday were also told their appointments had been canceled.

Officials said students with outstanding assignments due Friday should contact their instructors directly for guidance.

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