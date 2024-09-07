Boise State Broncos prepare to face the University of Oregon Ducks in game 2 of the season

EUGENE, Oregon — Boise State Football is in Eugene for their 2nd matchup of the season. With the Ducks ranked in the top 10, Saturday's contest will be a tough one for the Blue and Orange.

Starting the season strong, they took on Georgia Southern last week and won 56-45.

Now, across the county, the team, led by Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty, looks ahead to play the Oregon Ducks, ranked in the AP top 10.

This is the 4th time the teams are meeting, with the Boise State Broncos winning all 3 previous matchups.

Kick off is at 8pm Mountain Time on Saturday. Reporter Allie Triepke is there to capture the highlights.

Where to watch and listen...