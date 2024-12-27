Boise State Broncos balance rest and readiness ahead of college football playoff run

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos, led by Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter and Head Coach Spencer Danielson, are preparing for their playoff run after winning the Mountain West Championship. After earning a first-round bye, the team took the opportunity to rest and spend the holidays at home, while maintaining a focus on preparation and recovery. Despite being underdogs for only the second time this season, the team remains confident in their abilities and readiness to compete.



Three weeks ago, the Boise State Broncos triumphed over the UNLV Rebels on their iconic blue turf, securing their second consecutive Mountain West Championship title. With a first-round bye in the College Football Playoffs, the Broncos have enjoyed a chance to head home for the holidays. However, for Offensive Coordinator and former head coach Dirk Koetter, the break has garnered mixed feelings.

"The time off scares me more than I think it helps us with a couple of exceptions," Koetter said. "There are a couple of guys, injury-wise, like Mason Randolph, for example, that if he didn't have the time off, we wouldn't have the chance to get him back."

Running back Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman runner-up, echoed the necessity of rest but maintained confidence in their readiness. "From the standpoint of football, it's a very physical sport. I think it will do us all well having this time off, but obviously, it's been a little bit since we've played football. I'm confident in our preparation and how we've been working," Jeanty said.

With a well-deserved break granted by Head Coach Spencer Danielson, the players cherished their time at home. Despite being underdogs for only the second time this season, the first being against the University of Oregon, the team remains optimistic.

"A lot of people like to count this Group of five out. To me, we are a different level of group of five. Our only loss is to the number one ranked team in the country that is undefeated," said Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen. "I know, and everyone in this building knows, what we can bring to a football game."

As the Broncos gear up for their next challenge, they balance the benefits of rest with the drive to prove their doubters wrong, ready to bring their best to the playoff stage.

