Boise State’s beach volleyball team opened its home season Friday with more than just competition on the sand.

At the Boise State Beach Classic, the Broncos celebrated a program milestone—earning a top-20 ranking for the first time in school history—while also using the spotlight to raise awareness for student-athlete mental health.

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Boise State Beach Volleyball hosts home opener with a historic team ranking

As players served, spiked, and dove throughout the day, the message of mental health advocacy remained central to the event.

“I’m playing today for everyone who struggles with mental health and is scared to speak up,” said Boise State player Allyson Alden.

Alden has taken a leading role in promoting that message this season, partnering with Bronco Bold, an initiative that encourages student-athletes to speak openly about mental health challenges and seek support.

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“I think it’s been amazing that so many people are talking about it and just spreading the word that mental health matters, and that you should talk about it and break the stigma,” Alden said.

To support the cause, Alden launched a fundraiser asking donors to pledge any dollar amount for every block and ace she records during matches, along with accepting one-time donations. She said the effort has already raised more than $3,000.

“I didn’t expect this much support, so that’s been really amazing,” she said.

The fundraising milestone comes as the Broncos are also seeing early success on the court, highlighted by their historic national ranking.

“We’re really excited to show everybody what we’re about,” a team member said.

Boise State continues play at the Beach Classic on Saturday, April 4, with matches scheduled to begin at noon.