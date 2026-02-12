Boise State and University of Idaho announce return of football rivalry in 2031

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State and the University of Idaho will bring back their longtime football rivalry with a game scheduled for Sept. 6, 2031, the schools announced at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday morning.

The announcement included remarks from Idaho Governor Brad Little, along with both universities’ presidents and athletic officials.

The matchup, played at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, will be the 41st meeting between the two in-state programs and the first since Nov. 12, 2010. Boise State leads the all-time series 22-17-1 and has won the last 12 games against the Vandals.

Idaho’s last win in Boise came on Nov. 21, 1998, a 36-35 overtime victory.

Boise State and Idaho played every year from 1971 through 2010. Both schools were members of the Big Sky Conference from 1971 to 1995, and they continued the series after Boise State moved to the FBS level in 1996.

When Boise State joined the Western Athletic Conference in 2001, the Governor’s Trophy was created. Boise State has held the trophy since then.

The 20321 matchup will also mark the second straight season Boise State will face an in-state opponent, with the Broncos set to host Idaho State on Sept. 7, 2030.