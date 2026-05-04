BOSIE, Idaho — As the cost of college continues to climb, students at Boise State University are looking beyond campus for ways to ease financial pressure.

“As a college student, money’s tight,” said Luca Collins, a member of the Associated Students of Boise State University.

WATCH | Boise State students create discount network to offset tuition hike

As tuition increases, Boise State students push for local discount support

Before graduating, Collins has taken steps to improve affordability for his peers by creating a centralized list of student discounts available throughout the Boise area.

“I noticed there are a bunch of student discounts around the Boise area. However, there was no centralized list of those discounts,” Collins said.

The list, which continues to grow, includes businesses such as Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters and The Record Exchange, helping connect students with savings while also supporting local shops.

“That money can go a long way somewhere else, whether it’s for food or entertainment or books or other school supplies,” Collins said.

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The effort comes as Boise State University and other Idaho colleges approved tuition increases for both in-state and out-of-state students. University leaders cited $6.7 million in state funding cuts as a key factor behind the 4.5% increase.

Students say access to discounts is already making an impact. First-year student Hans Loos said he used the list to find savings when his car needed repairs.

“I had a check engine light, so I looked at the ASBSU website for somewhere that might have a discount, and I found that Dale's Auto Care had one,” Loos said. “It made it an easy choice.”

Business owners say the program also benefits them by building trust with student customers.

“We offer students and faculty discounts for BSU,” said Russ White from Dale’s Auto Care. “They see how we do business, and they’re comfortable trusting us with their cars.”

Student leaders are now encouraging more local businesses to participate in the initiative, with many students hoping to see additional restaurant options within walking distance of campus.

Businesses interested in joining the program can find more information through the Associated Students of Boise State University. Or, apply here.