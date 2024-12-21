Boise State Broncos spread holiday cheer to local kids in need

BOISE, Idaho — A group of Boise state broncos, bringing Christmas cheer to Boise kids in need.



Kids from the City Light Shelter received gifts from BSU athlete.

The kids got to meet BSU Hall of Famer Carl Keener and current BSU quarterback Maddux Madsen

Along with meeting the stars and giving gifts, the kids were able to get up close and personal to see the blue.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

I'm you Boise State neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Allen Noble Hall of fame where kids from the city light shelter are getting a big Bronco surprise.

For the second year, Blue Elevation held a Bronco Christmas.

This year kids from City Light Boise Home for Women and Children took a special trip to the BSU campus to meet a few current and past stars from the Boise State Football Team.

"This is a way for us to give back to the community this this is a way to share the football program that I use to play for with the kids," says Carl Keever Vice President of Blue Elevation and BSU Hall of Famer.

Not only did the kids meet BDU football Hall of Famer Carl Keever, but also BSU quarter back Maddux Madsen.

Madsen says, "It's pretty cool I talked about it a lot last year just giving back to everybody the support we get from bronco nation. Being able to give back to the people that really need it is awesome."

Along with the kids from City Light Maddux saw some familiar faces as well.

All the kids got gifts that were personalized just for them.

"I got these shirts that I've been wanting for like a year now," says one teen.

One girl says, "A dolly set, when they get hot or cold they have a little heart in it."

The kids left with toys, got to meet the star quarterback and of course they got to see the blue in person.

We talked to Maddux about the Fiesta Bowl who says the team is excited to travel for the game after the Christmas holiday.